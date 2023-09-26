Unveiling WNS (Holdings) (WNS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of WNS (Holdings) Ltd's intrinsic value and market performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WNS (Holdings) Ltd (

WNS, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.93% and a 3-month loss of 6.1%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.67, the question arises - is this stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into the valuation analysis of WNS (Holdings) Ltd, providing a comprehensive evaluation of its market performance and intrinsic value. Read on to gain a deeper understanding of this company's financial standing.

Company Introduction

WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.

1704156158702387200.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

As per our analysis, WNS (Holdings) Ltd's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The current price of $67.42 per share and the market cap of $3.20 billion indicate that the stock is trading below its fair value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1704156140864012288.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A great way to understand the financial strength of a company is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. WNS (Holdings) Ltd has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41, which is lower than 78.39% of 2753 companies in the Software industry. This indicates that the financial strength of WNS (Holdings) Ltd is fair.

1704156180613431296.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. WNS (Holdings) has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.67. Its operating margin of 13.28% is better than 79.17% of 2751 companies in the Software industry. This indicates that WNS (Holdings)'s profitability is strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of WNS (Holdings) is10.5%, which ranks better than 56.34% of 2412 companies in the Software industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.5%, which ranks worse than 56.6% of 2009 companies in the Software industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, WNS (Holdings)'s return on invested capital is 13.86, and its cost of capital is 11.63.

1704156196971216896.png

Conclusion

In summary, WNS (Holdings) Ltd's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 56.6% of 2009 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about WNS (Holdings) Ltd's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.