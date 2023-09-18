Insider Buying: Joshua Matthews Acquires 97,500 Shares of SelectQuote Inc

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 18, 2023, Joshua Matthews, President of SelectQuote Senior, made a significant purchase of 97,500 shares of SelectQuote Inc (

SLQT, Financial). This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Who is Joshua Matthews?

Joshua Matthews is the President of SelectQuote Senior, a division of SelectQuote Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in its growth and development. His recent purchase of 97,500 shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

About SelectQuote Inc

SelectQuote Inc is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer auto, home, and life insurance products. The company leverages technology to provide a simplified insurance shopping experience and help consumers find the most cost-effective policies that suit their needs. With a market cap of $198.716 million, SelectQuote Inc is a significant player in the insurance industry.

1704193690966163456.png

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 97,500 shares in total and sold 0 shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign as it indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential. The insider transaction history for SelectQuote Inc shows that there have been 8 insider buys in total over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This could be a bullish signal for the stock.

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of SelectQuote Inc were trading for $1.16 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $198.716 million. The purchase by the insider at this price point could suggest that they believe the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth.

1704193710192852992.png

GF Value Analysis

With a price of $1.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.98, SelectQuote Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.29. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at SelectQuote Inc, particularly by Joshua Matthews, could be a positive sign for the company's future performance. However, investors should also consider the company's GF Value and other financial indicators before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.