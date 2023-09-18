Bandera Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Joint Corp

2 hours ago
Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, has recently increased its holdings in The Joint Corp (JYNT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and The Joint Corp, and the potential implications of this investment on the market.

Details of the Transaction

On September 18, 2023,

Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 77,436 shares of The Joint Corp to its portfolio at a trade price of $9.25 per share. This transaction increased Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in The Joint Corp to 3,696,434 shares, representing 14.47% of its portfolio and 25.08% of The Joint Corp's outstanding shares. The transaction had a 0.3% impact on Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Profile of Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, NY 10004. The firm's portfolio consists of 18 stocks, with a total equity of $236 million. Its top holdings include Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp (JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP (SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd (BUR, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the healthcare and energy sectors.1704194513397874688.png

Overview of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp, based in the USA, operates and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. The company has two business segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. As of September 19, 2023, The Joint Corp has a market capitalization of $151.912 million and a stock price of $9.98. The company's PE percentage is 47.52, indicating that it is currently profitable. According to GuruFocus, The Joint Corp is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of 41.55 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.24.1704194494032773120.png

Performance of The Joint Corp's Stock

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 11, 2014, The Joint Corp's stock has gained 50.76%. However, the stock has experienced a year-to-date price change ratio of -27.52%. The Joint Corp's stock has a GF Score of 73/100, indicating a likely average performance in the future.

Analysis of The Joint Corp's Financials

The Joint Corp has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 7/10, and a Growth Rank of 7/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 8, and its Altman Z score is 2.44. The Joint Corp's cash to debt ratio is 0.49, ranking 374th in the industry.

The Joint Corp's Industry Performance

The Joint Corp operates in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. The company has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.54 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 3.39. The Joint Corp's gross margin growth is 0.70, while its operating margin growth is 0.00. Over the past three years, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and earnings have grown by 27.00%, 22.00%, and -29.70%, respectively.

The Joint Corp's Stock Momentum

The Joint Corp's 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) are 52.62, 44.45, and 39.41, respectively. The company's 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month momentum indices are -35.83 and -37.70, respectively. The Joint Corp's 14-day RSI rank is 202, and its 6 - 1 month momentum index rank is 538.

In conclusion,

Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of The Joint Corp shares could potentially boost the firm's portfolio performance, given The Joint Corp's strong financials and undervalued status. However, investors should also consider the company's stock momentum and industry performance when evaluating this investment.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
