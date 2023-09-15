Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 15, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 163,357 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $15.04 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in ECAT to 14,463,269 shares. This acquisition represents a 1.14% change in shares and has a 0.06% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm's current position in ECAT now stands at 5.67%, while its holdings represent 14.13% of the total shares of ECAT.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1704194563242983424.png

Overview of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. ECAT operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion. The stock's current price is $15.065. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated.1704194543882076160.png

Performance and Financial Health of ECAT

Since its IPO, ECAT has experienced a price change of -24.68%. However, the stock has gained 0.17% since the transaction and has a year-to-date price change ratio of 11.18%. The stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. In terms of financial strength, ECAT has a balance sheet rank of 8/10, a profitability rank of 2/10, and a growth rank of 0/10. The stock's Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress.

Predictability and Momentum of ECAT

Due to insufficient data, the predictability rank of ECAT is not available. The stock's 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day RSI are 16.86, 28.84, and 34.35 respectively. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 3.94, while for 12 - 1 month, it is 8.74. The RSI 14-day rank is 354, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 444.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite ECAT's poor performance and financial health indicators, the firm's increased stake could indicate a belief in the stock's potential for future growth. However, given the stock's current performance and financial health, value investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before considering an investment in ECAT.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.