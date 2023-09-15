On September 15, 2023, New York-based firm STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc ( SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's basic information. All data and rankings are accurate as of September 19, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

The firm acquired the shares at a trading price of $37 each, bringing its total holdings in SFBC to 375,991 shares. This transaction had a 0.67% change on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in the traded stock to 14.63%. However, the trade did not significantly impact the overall portfolio of the firm.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006, holds 53 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's equity stands at $173 million, with its top holdings in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Overview of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, a USA-based company, operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank. The bank provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It has a market capitalization of $94.863 million and a current stock price of $36.9. The company's PE percentage is 9.16, indicating it is not at a loss. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $44.91.

Analysis of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Stock

Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 0.27%, and its year-to-date price change ratio stands at -6.04%. However, since its IPO on August 24, 2012, the stock has gained 265.35%. The company's GF Score is 79/100, indicating a likely average performance. Its Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, Profitability Rank is 6/10, Growth Rank is 9/10, GF Value Rank is 7/10, and Momentum Rank is 3/10.

Financial Health of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation. However, its Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 1.30, ranking 688 in the Banks industry. Its ROE and ROA are 10.87 and 1.07, respectively.

Performance of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 8.30% and an earning growth of 9.20%. However, its EBITDA growth is not applicable. The company's revenue growth rank is 550.

Momentum of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's Stock

The company's RSI 5 day is 20.50, RSI 9 day is 33.00, and RSI 14 day is 42.01. Its momentum index 6 - 1 month is -1.53, and momentum index 12 - 1 month is -15.56. The RSI 14 day rank is 446, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 848.

In conclusion, this transaction by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) reflects the firm's confidence in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's potential for growth and profitability. Despite the recent decrease in the stock's price, the firm's increased position in the stock suggests a positive outlook for its future performance.