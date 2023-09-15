On September 15, 2023, Marshall Witt, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of TD Synnex Corp ( SNX, Financial), sold 1,082 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

TD Synnex Corp is a leading provider of IT distribution, logistics management, and supply chain services. The company operates in numerous countries worldwide, offering a broad range of services and solutions to resellers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,275 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a small fraction of the insider's total transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for TD Synnex Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 30 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of TD Synnex Corp were trading for $100.37 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $9.658 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.53, which is lower than the industry median of 21.91 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers but overvalued based on its own historical standards.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, TD Synnex Corp is modestly undervalued. With a price of $100.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $132.34, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider could be a signal that they believe the stock is currently overvalued. However, based on the GuruFocus Value, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. Investors should keep an eye on the insider transactions and other valuation metrics to make informed investment decisions.