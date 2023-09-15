Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Reduces Stake in AvePoint Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 15, 2023,

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a Dallas-based investment firm, reduced its holdings in AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial) by 66.46%, selling 15,951,351 shares at a trade price of $6 per share. This transaction impacted the firm's portfolio by -9.01%, leaving it with a total of 8,049,241 shares in AvePoint Inc, which now represents 5% of its portfolio and 4.34% of AvePoint's total shares.

AvePoint Inc, a leading provider of Microsoft 365 data management solutions, offers a comprehensive suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company operates in various segments including Maintenance, Perpetual license, Services, Software-as-a-service (SaaS), Term license, and support. With a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, AvePoint Inc has been publicly traded since its IPO on July 2, 2021. 1704195428385292288.png

About Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 2100 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX. The firm currently holds 15 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $1.06 billion. Its top holdings include Cheniere Energy Inc(LNG, Financial), Fiserv Inc(FI, Financial), PG&E Corp(PCG, Financial), Sprinklr Inc(CXM, Financial), and AvePoint Inc(AVPT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Utilities and Technology sectors. 1704195449285509120.png

Performance and Financial Health of AvePoint Inc

AvePoint Inc's stock, traded under the symbol AVPT, is currently priced at $6.76. The stock has seen a gain of 12.67% since the transaction and a year-to-date increase of 60.19%. However, it has experienced a decrease of 43.19% since its IPO. The company's GF Score is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

In terms of financial health, AvePoint Inc has a Z score of 3.55 and a cash to debt ratio of 20.73, ranking 750th in the Software industry. The company's Profitability Rank is 1/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating a lack of profitability and growth.

Growth and Momentum of AvePoint Inc

Over the past three years, AvePoint Inc has seen a revenue growth of 25.60%, an EBITDA growth of -27.20%, and an earnings growth of 31.30%. The company's RSI 5 Day is 50.90, RSI 9 Day is 54.82, and RSI 14 Day is 56.90, indicating a neutral momentum. The company's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 64.36, ranking 220th.

Largest Guru Holding AvePoint Inc

The largest guru holding AvePoint Inc is Fisher Asset Management, LLC. The exact share percentage held by the company is not specified.

In conclusion, this transaction by

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has significantly reduced its exposure to AvePoint Inc. However, the firm still holds a substantial stake in the company, indicating a continued belief in its potential. Investors should monitor AvePoint Inc's performance and financial health closely to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.