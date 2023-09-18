Director Max Guinn Sells 20,000 Shares of Titan International Inc

On September 18, 2023, Max Guinn, a director at Titan International Inc (

TWI, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 49,650 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

Titan International Inc is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including those in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. Its products are sold under some of the most well-known brands in their industries, including Titan, Goodyear Farm Tires, and ITM.

The insider's recent sale comes at a time when the company's stock is trading at $12.5 per share, giving it a market cap of $776.559 million. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 5.34, which is lower than both the industry median of 13.69 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1704195860226637824.png

The insider transaction history for Titan International Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year, with seven insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could be indicative of the insider's belief about the company's future prospects, or it could simply be a result of personal financial planning.

1704195878236979200.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Titan International Inc is fairly valued. With a price of $12.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.90, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

It's important for investors to consider these factors when evaluating the insider's recent sale. While the insider's selling trend could be a red flag, the company's fair valuation and lower-than-average price-earnings ratio could make it an attractive investment opportunity. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their own risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of 20,000 shares of Titan International Inc is a notable event that investors should be aware of. While the insider's selling trend over the past year could be cause for concern, the company's fair valuation and strong position in its industry could make it a worthwhile investment opportunity.

