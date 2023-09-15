Insider Sell: Charles Lyon Sells 10,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc

1 hours ago
On September 15, 2023, Charles Lyon, President and CEO of a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc (

SNEX, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at StoneX Group Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Charles Lyon is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the financial services industry. As President and CEO of a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's strategic direction and operational execution. His decision to sell shares in the company is therefore noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

StoneX Group Inc is a global financial services organization providing execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world. The company's diverse range of services helps clients to efficiently manage their financial operations and risk.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 10,000 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This trend of insider selling is further illustrated in the following image:

The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows that there have been 2 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 17 insider sells over the same timeframe. This suggests a trend of insider selling at the company, which could be indicative of the insiders' outlook on the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of StoneX Group Inc were trading for $93.09 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.965 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 8.39, which is lower than the industry median of 18.41 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $93.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $87.50, StoneX Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of 10,000 shares of StoneX Group Inc, along with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, could be indicative of the insiders' outlook on the company's future performance. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, the stock appears to be fairly valued at its current price.

