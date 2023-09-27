Unveiling Five9 (FIVN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth exploration of Five9's valuation, financial strength, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Five9 Inc (

FIVN, Financial), a leading provider of cloud-native contact center software, experienced a 3.96% gain, despite a 3-month loss of 13.1%. With a Loss Per Share of 1.2, the question arises: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Five9 (FIVN) to answer this question. Read on to discover more about this intriguing stock.

Company Introduction

Five9 offers an array of digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement solutions. Its Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform. The company's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, and workforce optimization solutions. With a current stock price of $66.62 and a GF Value of $167.35, Five9 appears to be significantly undervalued.

1704262336711229440.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive method that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock. It considers historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Five9 (

FIVN, Financial) stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. With a market cap of $4.80 billion at its current price of $66.62 per share, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1704262317211910144.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, a company's financial strength must be carefully reviewed before deciding to buy shares. Five9 has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.83, ranking worse than 68.43% of 2753 companies in the Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Five9's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1704262357569503232.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Five9 has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $848 million and a Loss Per Share of $1.2. Its operating margin is -10.52%, ranking worse than 67.65% of 2751 companies in the Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Five9 at 4 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. The average annual revenue growth of Five9 is 27%, ranking better than 82.67% of 2412 companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, ranking worse than 0% of 2009 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Five9's ROIC was -14.94, while its WACC came in at 8.5.

1704262375965720576.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Five9 (

FIVN, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of 2009 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Five9 stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.