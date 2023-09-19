Is Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Unraveling the intrinsic value of Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) through GuruFocus's unique valuation method

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 19, 2023, Pactiv Evergreen Inc (

PTVE, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 3.6%, contributing to a three-month gain of 16.75%. Despite the recent upward trend, the company reported a Loss Per Share of $0.41. This raises an intriguing question: Is Pactiv Evergreen's stock modestly undervalued? The following analysis aims to answer this question by examining the company's valuation in detail.

Company Overview

Pactiv Evergreen Inc, primarily operating in the United States, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. The company operates in three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. These segments produce a wide range of products, including food containers, drinkware, tableware, ready-to-eat food containers, trays for meat and poultry, molded fiber egg cartons, and other related products.

The company's stock price stands at $8.63, while its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GF Value, is $11.39. This discrepancy suggests that Pactiv Evergreen's stock might be modestly undervalued.

1704262411034296320.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation method that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It is based on historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor reflecting the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally trade at.

According to our GF Value estimation, Pactiv Evergreen's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1704262393304973312.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Pactiv Evergreen's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to examine a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Pactiv Evergreen has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, ranking worse than 83.38% of companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. GuruFocus ranks Pactiv Evergreen's financial strength as 4 out of 10, indicating a relatively poor balance sheet.

1704262432295223296.png

Assessing Profitability and Growth

Companies with consistent profitability over the long term offer less risk for investors. Pactiv Evergreen has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of 1.63% ranks worse than 75.94% of companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Pactiv Evergreen's profitability at 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Pactiv Evergreen's average annual revenue growth is 5.6%, ranking worse than 57.02% of companies in the industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 3.4%, which also ranks worse than 57.23% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another profitability indicator is the comparison between a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Pactiv Evergreen's ROIC was 3.88, while its WACC came in at 6.46.

1704262450028740608.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pactiv Evergreen's stock shows signs of being modestly undervalued. While the company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair, its growth ranks worse than 57.23% of companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. To learn more about Pactiv Evergreen's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider checking out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.