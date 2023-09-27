General Atlantic, L.P. Reduces Stake in Squarespace Inc

2 hours ago
On September 15, 2023, investment firm General Atlantic, L.P. executed a significant transaction involving Squarespace Inc (

SQSP, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance. The aim is to offer valuable insights to our value investor members.

About General Atlantic, L.P.

General Atlantic, L.P., headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055, is a renowned investment firm. The firm's portfolio comprises 30 stocks, with a total equity of $6.35 billion. Its top holdings include XP Inc (

XP, Financial), Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial), DLocal Ltd (DLO, Financial), Engagesmart Inc (ESMT, Financial), and HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on September 15, 2023, involving Squarespace Inc. General Atlantic, L.P. reduced its stake by 25.64%, selling 5,733,249 shares at a price of $27.84 per share. This move had a -2.52% impact on the firm's portfolio. Despite the reduction, Squarespace Inc still constitutes 7.48% of the firm's portfolio, with General Atlantic, L.P. holding a 12.23% stake in the company.

About Squarespace Inc

Squarespace Inc, symbolized as SQSP, is a USA-based company that provides subscription-based website-building software and hosting services. The company primarily services entrepreneurs and micro businesses, offering a range of add-on and standalone tools. Squarespace Inc has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion. However, the company's PE percentage is currently at 0.00, indicating that it is at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is also at 0.00, meaning that the stock's current intrinsic value cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Since the transaction, Squarespace Inc's stock has gained 4.81%. However, since its IPO on May 19, 2021, the stock has declined by 39.21%. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 28.09%. Squarespace Inc's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, Profitability Rank is 3/10, and Growth Rank is 0/10.

Other Gurus' Involvement

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is the largest guru holding Squarespace Inc's stock. Other notable gurus holding the traded stock include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Atlantic, L.P.'s recent transaction involving Squarespace Inc is significant and has implications for value investors. Despite the reduction, Squarespace Inc remains a substantial part of the firm's portfolio. However, the company's poor performance indicators and rankings suggest caution for potential investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
