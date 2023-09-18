Strategic Value Partners, LLC Reduces Stake in SilverBow Resources Inc

2 hours ago
On September 18, 2023,

Strategic Value Partners, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW, Financial). The firm sold 1,189,189 shares, representing a 28.92% reduction in its holdings. This transaction had a significant impact on the firm's portfolio, decreasing it by 12.97%. Despite this reduction, SilverBow Resources Inc still constitutes 36.64% of the firm's portfolio, and the firm holds 11.50% of the company's total shares.

Profile of Strategic Value Partners, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Strategic Value Partners, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based at 100 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT, is a firm that focuses on value investing. The firm currently holds six stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $319 million. Its top holdings include SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW, Financial) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Energy and Real Estate sectors. 1704405896978759680.png

Overview of SilverBow Resources Inc

SilverBow Resources Inc, an independent oil and gas company, is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company's operations are segmented into natural gas, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), and oil. As of September 20, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $899.175 million and a stock price of $35.36. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly overvalued with a GF Value of 28.05. 1704405876284063744.png

Performance of SilverBow Resources Inc's Stock

Since the transaction, SilverBow Resources Inc's stock has gained 1.67%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 41.5%. The stock's PE Percentage is 1.87, indicating that the company is profitable. The stock's GF Score is 73/100, suggesting that it has a good outperformance potential.

Analysis of SilverBow Resources Inc's Financials

SilverBow Resources Inc's financial strength is ranked 5/10, while its profitability rank is 8/10. The company's growth rank is 6/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.00, indicating that it does not have any debt. The company's interest coverage is 6.11, and its Altman Z score is 2.20.

The Largest Guru Holder of SilverBow Resources Inc

Van Den Berg Management I, Inc is the largest guru holder of SilverBow Resources Inc's stock. However, the exact share percentage held by the firm is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Strategic Value Partners, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has significantly reduced its stake in SilverBow Resources Inc. Despite this reduction, the firm still holds a substantial portion of the company's total shares. The transaction has also had a significant impact on the firm's portfolio. SilverBow Resources Inc's financial performance and stock performance indicate that it has a good outperformance potential. Therefore, this transaction could have significant implications for value investors.

