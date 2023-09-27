Thungela Resources Ltd (TNGRF): A Comprehensive Analysis of its Dividend Performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Diving deep into Thungela Resources Ltd's dividend history, yield, growth rates, and sustainability

Thungela Resources Ltd (

TNGRF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $10 per share, payable on 2023-09-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Thungela Resources Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

A Snapshot of Thungela Resources Ltd

Thungela Resources Ltd is a pure-play producer and exporter of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in various mining operations, namely Goedehoop, Greenside, Isibonelo, Khwezela, AAIC, Mafube Coal Mining and Butsanani Energy which consist of both underground and open cast mines located in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

1704436061159030784.png

Thungela Resources Ltd's Dividend History

Thungela Resources Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Thungela Resources Ltd has increased its dividend each year since -, making it a dividend king, an honor bestowed on companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 2023 years.

1704436079727214592.png

Thungela Resources Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Thungela Resources Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 61.87% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 30.49%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Thungela Resources Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Thungela Resources Ltd stock as of today is approximately 61.87%.

1704436097896939520.png

Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Thungela Resources Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 1.24, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Thungela Resources Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Thungela Resources Ltd's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 3 years out of the past 10 years.

The Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Thungela Resources Ltd's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Thungela Resources Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 39.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 76.67% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Thungela Resources Ltd has a commendable history of dividend payments and growth, the high payout ratio and expected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. However, the company's profitability rank and growth outlook suggest it has the potential to overcome these challenges. Investors should keep a close eye on these metrics in the coming quarters. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.