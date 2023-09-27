Unveiling Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A thorough examination of Sabra Health Care REIT's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 4.64%, a three-month gain of 22.14%, and a Loss Per Share of 0.54, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (

SBRA, Financial) is a stock that demands attention. But the question remains: Is the stock fairly valued? In this article, we will delve into the financial analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT to answer this question. So, let's get started.

Company Introduction

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. With its business operations primarily based in the United States, the company's portfolio includes nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities. Sabra Health Care REIT also considers mergers and acquisitions as a part of its growth strategy, working with existing operators to identify strategic development opportunities. The current stock price is $13.98, which is quite close to its GF Value of $13.91, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

1704505576710471680.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of a stock's fair trading value.

Sabra Health Care REIT (

SBRA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. As the stock price is close to the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock is fairly valued, and the long-term return is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1704505559299915776.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are key indicators of a company's financial strength. Sabra Health Care REIT's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 ranks worse than 86.84% of companies in the REITs industry, indicating poor financial strength.

1704505597149315072.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Sabra Health Care REIT has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years, indicating fair profitability. However, its growth ranks worse than 85.63% of companies in the REITs industry, indicating a need for improvement.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Sabra Health Care REIT's ROIC is 3.86, and its WACC is 7.97, indicating a need for improvement.

1704505615356788736.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT (

SBRA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 85.63% of companies in the REITs industry. To learn more about Sabra Health Care REIT stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.