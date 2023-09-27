Unveiling Xcel Energy (XEL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) and its market valuation

Xcel Energy Inc (

XEL, Financial) has seen a 2.46% daily gain, but a 3-month loss of 4.01%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 3.15. The question that remains is whether the stock is modestly undervalued. In the following analysis, we will dive into the valuation of Xcel Energy (XEL), providing a comprehensive overview of its financial strength, profitability, and growth.

Company Introduction

Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in eight states. It is one of the largest renewable energy providers in the U.S., with half of its electricity sales coming from carbon-free energy. With its current stock price standing at $59.96 per share and a market cap of $33.10 billion, Xcel Energy's intrinsic value, represented by the GF Value, is estimated at $76.69. This suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1704624035150692352.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Xcel Energy's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1704624011494817792.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. Xcel Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, ranking worse than 95.24% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This suggests a poor balance sheet.

1704624063663570944.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Xcel Energy has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 16.01% is better than 60.28% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Xcel Energy is 8.1%, ranking better than 51.03% of companies in the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.5%, ranking better than 55.36% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's ROIC is 4.55, and its WACC is 5.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Xcel Energy's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 55.36% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about Xcel Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
