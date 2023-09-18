On September 18, 2023, Arun Pattabhiraman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Sprinklr Inc ( CXM, Financial), sold 8,475 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been occurring over the past year.

Who is Arun Pattabhiraman?

Arun Pattabhiraman is the Chief Marketing Officer of Sprinklr Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 148,810 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Sprinklr Inc

Sprinklr Inc is a global, cloud-based Customer Experience Management ( CXM, Financial) company. It provides a unified platform for all customer-facing functions, including Marketing, Advertising, Research, Commerce, and Care. The company's mission is to enable every organization on the planet to make their customers happier.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sell transaction is part of a larger trend within Sprinklr Inc. Over the past year, there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The relationship between insider sell transactions and the stock price is complex. Generally, insider sells can be seen as a negative signal, as it could indicate that those with the most information about the company believe its stock is overvalued. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company, such as personal financial needs.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sprinklr Inc were trading at $14.86 each. This gives the company a market cap of $3.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 545.19, which is higher than the industry median of 27.27 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

In conclusion, while the insider's sell transaction and the overall trend of insider sells at Sprinklr Inc may raise some concerns, it's important for investors to consider the broader context, including the company's valuation and other factors, before making investment decisions.