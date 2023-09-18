Insider Sell: Splunk Inc CEO Gary Steele Sells 9,600 Shares

On September 18, 2023, Gary Steele, President and CEO of Splunk Inc (

SPLK, Financial), sold 9,600 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 19,200 shares and made no purchases.

Gary Steele is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. As the President and CEO of Splunk Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. Splunk Inc is a software platform provider that enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its software platform collects, indexes, and correlates real-time data in a searchable repository from which it can generate graphs, reports, alerts, dashboards, and visualizations.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. The insider transaction history for Splunk Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, but 11 insider sells. This could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance among insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Splunk Inc were trading for $120.08 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $20.06 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $174.48, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the stock's current price is significantly lower than its GF Value, suggesting that it may be undervalued.

However, the insider's recent sell-off and the overall trend of insider sells over the past year could be a cause for concern for potential investors. While the stock appears to be undervalued based on its GF Value, the lack of insider buys could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance among insiders. As such, potential investors should carefully consider these factors before making an investment decision.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the overall trend of insider sells over the past year could be a cause for concern, the stock appears to be undervalued based on its GF Value. Potential investors should carefully consider these factors before making an investment decision.

