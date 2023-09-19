Insider Sell: CEO Michael Rosenbaum Sells 26,423 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Article's Main Image

On September 19, 2023, Michael Rosenbaum, CEO of Guidewire Software Inc (

GWRE, Financial), sold 26,423 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen Rosenbaum sell a total of 47,232 shares and make no purchases.

Michael Rosenbaum is a key figure at Guidewire Software Inc, a company that provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers an integrated suite of software applications that address the core processes, such as underwriting and policy administration, claim management, and billing. Rosenbaum's role as CEO places him in a position of significant influence over the company's strategic direction and operational execution.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To gain a better understanding of this, we can look at the company's insider transaction history and its relationship with the stock price.

1704767807620644864.png

The insider transaction history for Guidewire Software Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year, with 25 insider sells and no insider buys. This could suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading for $91.77, giving the stock a market cap of $7.43 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $111.66, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

1704767823751938048.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, Guidewire Software Inc's stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still offer value to investors. However, potential investors should closely monitor the company's insider transaction trends and other key indicators to make informed investment decisions.

