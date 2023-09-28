Assessing the Dividend Sustainability of abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

1 hours ago

An In-depth Analysis of ASGI's Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (

ASGI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-21. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Funds dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

1704802667039031296.png

Reviewing abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's Dividend History

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1704802687381405696.png

Understanding abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.32%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock as of today is approximately 8.32%.

1704802706264162304.png

Evaluating the Sustainability of abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's Dividends

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-03-31, abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's profitability 1 out of 10 as of 2023-03-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 1 year out of the past 10 years.

Looking at Future Growth Prospects

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's growth rank of 1 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund's consistent dividend payments and high yield may be attractive, the company's low profitability and growth ranks suggest that the sustainability of these dividends could be in question. Investors should consider these factors carefully when making their investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
