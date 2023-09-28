Dividend Analysis: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)

Article's Main Image

Assessing Dividend Sustainability and Future Prospects

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (

ETB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-21. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it's essential to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Understanding Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a US-based diversified closed-controlled investment company. The fund aims to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium. Its portfolio of investments spans sectors such as aerospace and defense, banks, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer finance, industrial conglomerates, food, and staples retailing.

1704802726321324032.png

Historical Dividend Payments of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2005, currently distributing dividends on a monthly basis. The chart below shows annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1704802745266995200.png

Examining Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.84% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.61%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the fund's annual dividend growth rate was -0.80%, which increased to -0.30% per year over a five-year horizon.

Based on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of its stock as of today is approximately 8.71%.

1704802766183989248.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund, which stands at 0.65 as of 2023-06-30, provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns.

The fund's profitability rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the dividend may not be sustainable, with the company reporting net profit in 4 out of the past 10 years.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

A company must have robust growth metrics to ensure the sustainability of dividends. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Concluding Remarks

While Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a commendable dividend payment history, its negative growth rate, high payout ratio, and low profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors may need to exercise caution and consider these factors while making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
