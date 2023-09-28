Unveiling the Dividend Dynamics of Forterra PLC

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

An In-depth Look at FTTRF's Dividend Performance, Growth, and Sustainability

Forterra PLC (

FTTRF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2023-10-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-21. As investors eagerly await this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Leveraging the robust data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Forterra PLC's dividend performance and gauge its sustainability.

Introduction to Forterra PLC

Forterra PLC operates in the construction industry, manufacturing and selling bricks, dense and lightweight blocks, precast concrete, concrete block paving, and other complementary building products. The company's revenue is primarily driven by its Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products segments. The Bespoke Products range includes precast concrete, concrete block paving, chimney, and roofing solutions.

1704802719472025600.png

Forterra PLC's Dividend History

Since 2021, Forterra PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a bi-annual basis. The chart below depicts the annual Dividends Per Share, providing a historical perspective on the company's dividend trends.

1704802738447056896.png

Understanding Forterra PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As it stands, Forterra PLC boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.92% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.00%. This suggests a potential decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Despite this, Forterra PLC's dividend yield, near a 10-year high, outperforms 92.5% of global competitors in the Building Materials industry, making it an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, Forterra PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 0.30%. Based on the company's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Forterra PLC stock is approximately 7.92%.

1704802759057866752.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend can be evaluated by examining the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio of Forterra PLC, as of 2023-06-30, stands at 0.84. This high ratio may raise concerns about the sustainability of the company's dividends. However, with a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers is commendable, which could offset these concerns.

Future Growth Prospects

Robust growth metrics are crucial for the sustainability of dividends. With a growth rank of 7 out of 10, Forterra PLC's growth trajectory appears promising. However, the company's revenue and EPS growth rates, which underperform approximately 56.9% and 51.17% of global competitors respectively, indicate there may be room for improvement.

Conclusion

Overall, while Forterra PLC's high dividend yield and consistent payment record may appeal to income investors, the sustainability of these dividends is a point of concern due to the high payout ratio. The company's strong profitability and growth rank offer some reassurance, but the underperformance in revenue and EPS growth rates suggest the need for a careful evaluation before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.