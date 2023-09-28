An in-depth analysis of Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's dividend history, yield, growth, and sustainability.

Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc( HIO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 2023-10-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-21. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc Do?

Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income and the secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors such as auto components, hotels, restaurants and leisure, household durables, food & staples, energy, banks, capital markets, consumer finance, insurance, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, and others.

A Glimpse at Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's Dividend History

Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.53% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.27%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 1.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 1.50% per year. Based on Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc stock as of today is approximately 10.27%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-03-31, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-03-31, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc's consistent dividend payment history, high yield, and growth rate are attractive to investors. However, its low payout ratio, profitability rank, and growth rank raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.