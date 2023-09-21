Unveiling Fox (FOX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Fox Corp (FOX) and its position in the market

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of September 21, 2023, Fox Corp (

FOX, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 2.09%, despite a 3-month loss of -6.61%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.32, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article will provide a comprehensive analysis of Fox Corp's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the details that follow.

A Snapshot of Fox Corp (FOX, Financial)

Fox Corp represents the assets not sold to Disney by the predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox in 2019. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network, 28 owned and operated local television stations, Tubi, and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor firm, which represents a large-scale bet on the value of live sports and news in the U.S. market.

With a current stock price of $29.33 and a market cap of $15 billion, Fox Corp (

FOX, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, our proprietary estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

1704865632039731200.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to our analysis, Fox (

FOX, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. Given this, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1704865607234617344.png

Click here to discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Fox Corp's Financial Strength

Before investing, it is crucial to assess a company's financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Fox's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.52 is lower than 62.45% of 1004 companies in the Media - Diversified industry, indicating fair financial strength.

1704865653170634752.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is less risky, especially those that have consistently demonstrated profitability over the long term. Fox has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $14.90 billion and an EPS of $2.32 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 18.53% is better than 88.34% of 1038 companies in the Media - Diversified industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. Fox's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 12% ranks better than 79.58% of 955 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.5%, which ranks better than 61.74% of 771 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Fox's ROIC is 12.23, higher than its WACC of 6, indicating effective cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in its business.

1704865673248768000.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fox (

FOX, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 61.74% of 771 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about Fox stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.