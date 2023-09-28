Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Airbnb Inc ( ABNB, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 2.99%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 4.53%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Airbnb Inc.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Airbnb Inc the GF Score of 60 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Airbnb Inc's Business

Started in 2008, Airbnb Inc is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. With a market cap of $85.43 billion and sales of $9.09 billion, Airbnb's platform offered around 7 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2023. Listings from the company's over 4 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 47% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Profitability Breakdown

Airbnb Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. With an operating margin of 21.53%, the company's profitability is a critical factor to consider in its future performance.

Next Steps

Considering the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While Airbnb Inc has been a strong player in the Travel & Leisure industry, these metrics suggest that it may face challenges in maintaining its historical performance. Will Airbnb Inc be able to overcome these potential headwinds? Only time will tell.

