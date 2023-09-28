Unveiling Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the intrinsic value of Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) using GuruFocus's proprietary GF Value

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The stock of Eli Lilly and Co (

LLY, Financial) has been a topic of interest for many investors, given its recent performance. The stock has seen a daily loss of -3.78%, but a 3-month gain of 22.79%. Coupled with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.09, it raises the question: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Eli Lilly and Co's valuation to answer this question. Read on for an in-depth exploration.

Company Introduction

Eli Lilly and Co is a renowned drug firm with a primary focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Some of its key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. With a current stock price of $548.12 and a market cap of $520.30 billion, it is essential to compare this with the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, to gain a better understanding of the company's intrinsic value.

1704880728774279168.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Currently, Eli Lilly and Co stock appears to be significantly overvalued, indicating that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1704880703289688064.png

For investors seeking higher future returns at reduced risk, these companies may be of interest.

Assessing Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase its shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Eli Lilly and Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, ranking lower than 78.68% of 1060 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Eli Lilly and Co is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1704880756603486208.png

Evaluating Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, pose less risk to investors. Eli Lilly and Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $29.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.09 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 28.12%, ranking better than 94.4% of 1053 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Eli Lilly and Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 62.53% of 926 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.1%, ranking lower than 51.63% of 889 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Eli Lilly and Co's ROIC was 20.63 while its WACC came in at 7.35.

1704880776136359936.png

Conclusion

Overall, Eli Lilly and Co (

LLY, Financial) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 51.63% of 889 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. For more insights on Eli Lilly and Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.