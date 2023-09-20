EVP Chief People Officer Amy Garefis Sells 11,948 Shares of ZipRecruiter Inc

On September 20, 2023, Amy Garefis, the EVP Chief People Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc (

ZIP, Financial), sold 11,948 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 34,999 shares and purchased none.

Amy Garefis is a key figure in ZipRecruiter Inc, serving as the EVP Chief People Officer. Her role is pivotal in shaping the company's culture, talent acquisition, and overall employee experience. Her recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and may signal important insights into the company's current financial health and future prospects.

ZipRecruiter Inc is a leading online employment marketplace. Leveraging artificial intelligence-driven smart matching technology, the company actively connects millions of businesses and job seekers through innovative mobile, web, and email services, as well as partnerships with the best job boards on the web.

The insider transaction history for ZipRecruiter Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 37 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could potentially indicate a bearish sentiment among the insiders of the company.

1705039560494284800.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of ZipRecruiter Inc were trading for $14.43 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 24.08, which is higher than the industry median of 16.83 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued when compared to its own historical standards.

The relationship between insider sell/buy patterns and the stock price is complex. While a sell-off by an insider like Amy Garefis could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it could also be a personal financial decision unrelated to the company's performance. However, the absence of insider buys over the past year, coupled with the high number of sells, could be a cause for concern for potential investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the overall insider sell trend at ZipRecruiter Inc might raise some eyebrows, it is essential to consider the broader market context and the company's current valuation. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's upcoming financial reports and any future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.

