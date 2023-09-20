JW Asset Management, LLC Increases Stake in TerrAscend Corp

On September 20, 2023, JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 27,450 shares of TerrAscend Corp ( TSNDF, Financial), increasing its stake by 0.03%. The shares were acquired at a price of $2.01 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in TerrAscend Corp to 90,187,476 shares. This transaction had a 0.02% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in TerrAscend Corp to 65.94%. The firm now holds 31.42% of TerrAscend Corp's total shares.

JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm based in Armonk, New York. The firm's portfolio consists of 10 stocks, with a total equity of $275 million. Its top holdings include Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc ( CPRX, Financial), Eli Lilly and Co ( LLY, Financial), Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO, Financial), Celsius Holdings Inc ( CELH, Financial), and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc ( ESTA, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Healthcare and Consumer Defensive.

Overview of TerrAscend Corp

TerrAscend Corp ( TSNDF, Financial) is a Canadian company that focuses on creating and delivering quality cannabis products and services to meet the evolving needs of patients. The company also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through healthcare professionals. TerrAscend Corp operates in a single segment, the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products, with subsidiaries located in Canada and the United States. The company went public on November 16, 2017.

As of September 22, 2023, TerrAscend Corp has a market cap of $572.808 million and a stock price of $2. The company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. According to GuruFocus, the stock's GF Value is $5.88, suggesting that it may be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.34.

Performance and Financial Health of TerrAscend Corp

Since its IPO, TerrAscend Corp's stock has gained 25.79%. The stock's year-to-date performance is 80.05%. However, the stock's price has decreased by 0.5% since the transaction. The stock's GF Score is 55/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. The stock's GF Value Rank is 4/10 and its Momentum Rank is 8/10.

The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is -1.44, indicating potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.12, ranking it 860th in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is -99.14, and its return on assets (ROA) is -44.13.

Growth and Momentum of TerrAscend Corp

Over the past three years, TerrAscend Corp has seen a revenue growth of 17.80%, EBITDA growth of 11.90%, and earning growth of 4.70%. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00. The company's RSI 5 Day is 31.00, RSI 9 Day is 46.10, and RSI 14 Day is 52.57. The company's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 27.14, and for 12 - 1 month is 14.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JW Asset Management, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in TerrAscend Corp is a significant move that increases its stake in the company. However, potential investors should be cautious due to TerrAscend Corp's poor financial health and performance indicators. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.