Insider Sell: Director Robert Howe Sells 5,000 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 20, 2023, Director Robert Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (

AEL, Financial). This move comes amidst a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Robert Howe is a key figure at American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, serving as a Director. His role involves overseeing the strategic direction of the company and ensuring its long-term success. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is a leading provider of retirement income products, primarily fixed index and fixed rate annuities. The company is committed to providing consumers with a reliable income source and asset protection. With a market cap of $4.218 billion, it is a significant player in the industry.

Over the past year, Robert Howe has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 5,000 shares is a continuation of this trend.

The insider transaction history for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shows a trend towards selling. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to seven insider sells.

1705129845832286208.png

The stock was trading at $54.16 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $4.218 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.95, which is lower than both the industry median of 12.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $23.69, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.29. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1705129867294539776.png

The recent sell-off by the insider could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision or it could be based on the insider's assessment of the company's valuation and future prospects. Regardless, investors should keep a close eye on insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's health and future direction.

As always, it's important to conduct your own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.