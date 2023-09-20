Director Thomas Leonard Sells 42,558 Shares of Agiliti Inc (AGTI)

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 20, 2023, Thomas Leonard, a director at Agiliti Inc (

AGTI, Financial), sold 42,558 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen Leonard sell a total of 170,732 shares without any purchases.

Agiliti Inc is a leading nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry. The company owns or manages more than 1.2 million units of medical equipment for over 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals and alternate site providers across the U.S. Agiliti's services help clients reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, improve caregiver satisfaction, and support optimal patient outcomes.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1705129844783710208.png

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In the case of Agiliti Inc, the stock was trading at $7.17 per share on the day of Leonard's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $912.996 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 338.00, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.2 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued, which could be a factor in the insider's decision to sell.

However, the GuruFocus Value of Agiliti Inc is $17.57, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41. This indicates that the stock could be a possible value trap, as shown in the following image:

1705129865943973888.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Agiliti Inc, the high price-earnings ratio and the low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggest that investors should think twice before investing.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, combined with the company's valuation metrics, suggest a cautious approach to Agiliti Inc's stock. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.