Insider Sell: Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 19, 2023, Jennifer Newstead, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial), sold 670 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Jennifer Newstead is a seasoned legal professional with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors. She joined Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, in 2019 as the Chief Legal Officer. In this role, she oversees the company's global legal functions and is instrumental in navigating the complex legal and regulatory challenges the tech giant faces.

Meta Platforms Inc is a global technology company that builds products to connect people and businesses. Its primary product, Facebook, is a social networking platform with billions of users worldwide. The company also owns and operates other popular platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, among others. Meta Platforms Inc is at the forefront of the social media industry, shaping how people communicate, share information, and interact with businesses online.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 25,296 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 670 shares is part of this larger trend. The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been 76 insider sells.

1705129844443971584.png

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell shares for personal reasons, such as diversifying their portfolio or meeting financial obligations, a pattern of consistent selling could be a red flag for investors. In the case of Meta Platforms Inc, the consistent insider selling over the past year may warrant further investigation.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading for $302.48 each, giving the company a market cap of $760.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 34.47, higher than both the industry median of 20.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock may be modestly undervalued. With a price of $302.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $336.15, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

1705129867529420800.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Meta Platforms Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be a good buy despite the recent insider selling.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale and the broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc may raise some concerns, the company's strong market position and the potential undervaluation of its stock suggest that it may still be a good investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.