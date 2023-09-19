On September 19, 2023, Jennifer Newstead, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial), sold 670 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Jennifer Newstead is a seasoned legal professional with a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors. She joined Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, in 2019 as the Chief Legal Officer. In this role, she oversees the company's global legal functions and is instrumental in navigating the complex legal and regulatory challenges the tech giant faces.

Meta Platforms Inc is a global technology company that builds products to connect people and businesses. Its primary product, Facebook, is a social networking platform with billions of users worldwide. The company also owns and operates other popular platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, among others. Meta Platforms Inc is at the forefront of the social media industry, shaping how people communicate, share information, and interact with businesses online.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 25,296 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 670 shares is part of this larger trend. The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been 76 insider sells.

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell shares for personal reasons, such as diversifying their portfolio or meeting financial obligations, a pattern of consistent selling could be a red flag for investors. In the case of Meta Platforms Inc, the consistent insider selling over the past year may warrant further investigation.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading for $302.48 each, giving the company a market cap of $760.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 34.47, higher than both the industry median of 20.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock may be modestly undervalued. With a price of $302.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $336.15, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Meta Platforms Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be a good buy despite the recent insider selling.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale and the broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc may raise some concerns, the company's strong market position and the potential undervaluation of its stock suggest that it may still be a good investment opportunity.