Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

An In-depth Analysis of MEGI's Dividend Performance, Yield, and Growth

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (

MEGI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-22. As investors eagerly anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's equally crucial to shed light on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Let's delve into MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's dividend performance and examine its sustainability using data from GuruFocus.

Overview of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income.

1705161488152395776.png

Exploring MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's Dividend History

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2022, with dividends currently distributed on a monthly basis.

The fund has increased its dividend each year since -, earning it the title of a dividend king. This distinction is bestowed upon companies that have consistently increased their dividend each year for at least the past 2023 years.

1705161506032713728.png

Dissecting MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 10.42% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 10.56%. This implies an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

With a dividend yield of 10.42%, close to a 10-year high, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund outperforms 82.72% of global competitors in the Asset Management industry. This suggests that the company's dividend yield is an enticing proposition for income investors.

Considering the fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock stands at approximately 10.42% as of today.

1705161525330706432.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is determined by evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-05-31, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

As of 2023-05-31, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's profitability rank is 1 out of 10, suggesting that the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 0 years out of the past 10 years.

Assessing Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are essential for the sustainability of dividends. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's growth rank of 1 out of 10 indicates that the company has poor growth prospects, suggesting that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

While MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's dividend yield and consistent dividend payment record are commendable, its low profitability and growth ranks raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should therefore approach this stock with a balanced view, considering both its attractive dividend yield and potential risks.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.