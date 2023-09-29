Meta Platforms (META): A Hidden Gem or Overpriced Stock? An In-Depth Valuation Analysis

Unveiling the true worth of META and its potential for value investors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.49% and a 3-month gain of 6.35%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.58, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into the comprehensive valuation analysis of Meta Platforms, providing insights into its financial strength, profitability, growth, and intrinsic value. Read on to find out whether it's the right time to invest in META.

Company Overview

Meta Platforms Inc, the world's largest online social network, boasts 3.8 billion monthly active users across its family of apps. The firm's ecosystem primarily comprises the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and numerous features surrounding these products. With advertising revenue representing more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, Meta Platforms has a significant market presence. However, is this market presence reflected in its stock value? Let's find out.

1705228071986003968.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our unique method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Meta Platforms stock appears to be modestly undervalued. With its current price of $303.1 per share and the market cap of $779.90 billion, Meta Platforms stock seems to offer a higher long-term return than its business growth.

1705228046342029312.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. Meta Platforms, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.48, falls below 71% of 569 companies in the Interactive Media industry. However, its overall financial strength is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong financial base.

1705228098590474240.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Meta Platforms has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. Its operating margin is 23.8%, which ranks better than 83.93% of 585 companies in the Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Meta Platforms is 20.6%, which ranks better than 70.68% of 515 companies in the Interactive Media industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Meta Platforms's ROIC is 17.19, and its WACC is 10.33.

1705228118215622656.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Meta Platforms appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 52.97% of 387 companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Meta Platforms stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.