Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is GDS Holdings Ltd ( GDS, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 10.88, recorded a gain of 6.98% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 8.97%. The stock's fair valuation is $48.48, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

3. Future estimates of the business performance.

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with GDS Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.27. These indicators suggest that GDS Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Introduction

GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expansion plan into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the NASDAQ in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

GDS Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of GDS Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals GDS Holdings's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating GDS Holdings's historical data, 2021: -0.05; 2022: -0.06; 2023: -0.08, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates GDS Holdings's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion

Despite the seemingly attractive valuation of GDS Holdings ( GDS, Financial), the company's low Altman Z-score and declining Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio suggest potential financial distress. This indicates that GDS Holdings might be a value trap, and investors should exercise caution. Thorough due diligence is crucial before making any investment decision.

