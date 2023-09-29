Unveiling Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) and its market position

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tronox Holdings PLC (

TROX, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -2.64% and a 3-month gain of 9.9%. With a Loss Per Share of 0.89, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a thorough valuation analysis of Tronox Holdings PLC and its market position. We encourage you to read on for a detailed exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Tronox Holdings PLC is a global leader in the manufacturing of TiO2 pigment. The company's operations span from mining titanium-bearing mineral sand to producing high-purity titanium chemicals. Its products are used in a variety of industries, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and printing ink. With a current stock price of $13.08 and a fair value (GF Value) of $14.77, it's crucial to delve deeper into the company's value and financial health.

1705244012299943936.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above or below the GF Value Line, it suggests the stock is overvalued or undervalued, respectively.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Tronox Holdings PLC (

TROX, Financial) is modestly undervalued. With its current price of $13.08 per share and a market cap of $2 billion, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1705243989772337152.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. Tronox Holdings PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, ranking worse than 92.22% of 1503 companies in the Chemicals industry. This suggests a poor balance sheet.

1705244035544776704.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability and high-profit margins, poses less risk. Tronox Holdings PLC has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.89. Its operating margin is 11.33%, ranking better than 70.98% of 1523 companies in the Chemicals industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders. The average annual revenue growth of Tronox Holdings PLC is 5.2%, ranking worse than 65.26% of 1445 companies in the Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 17.1%, ranking better than 62.38% of 1337 companies in the Chemicals industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine its profitability. For the past 12 months, Tronox Holdings PLC's ROIC is -4.07, and its WACC is 7.53.

1705244054209429504.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tronox Holdings PLC (

TROX, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 62.38% of 1337 companies in the Chemicals industry. To learn more about Tronox Holdings PLC stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.