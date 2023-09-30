As a diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, rentals, and services across multiple industries, Newpark Resources Inc ( NR, Financial) has carved a niche for itself. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers temporary worksite access solutions, including the rental of recyclable composite matting systems. Its Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and technical services for oil, natural gas, and geothermal projects.

Share Count and Ownership Overview

According to the latest data, Newpark Resources Inc has an outstanding share count of 86.81 million. Institutional ownership stands at 44.13 million shares, making up 50.84% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 9.04 million shares, which accounts for 10.42% of the total share count.

Recent Stock Performance

Newpark Resources Inc experienced a decline of about 9.63% in its stock value over the past week. However, as of Sep 22 2023, the stock rose by 2.34%, consistent with its three-month return of 37.21%. The company's market cap also saw a rise to $453.86 million in the most recent quarter from $332.36 million in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The company's institutional ownership history reveals the trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, Newpark Resources Inc's institutional ownership level is 50.84%, up from 49.12% as of May 31, 2023, but down from 61.19% a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Newpark Resources Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio), with 1.85%, 0.21%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Newpark Resources Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -21.5% per year, which is worse than 86.51% of 830 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Newpark Resources Inc is 0% per year, higher than the earnings growth of -16.3% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

The company's insider ownership is approximately 10.42% as of August 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 8.79% from a year ago. This indicates an increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

During the past three months, Newpark Resources Inc had 2 insider buy transactions. Claudia Michel Meer, Director bought 1,300 shares on August 21, 2023, and 8,000 shares on August 16, 2023.

Concluding Thoughts

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Newpark Resources Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

