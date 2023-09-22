Insider Sell: McDonald's USA President Joseph Erlinger Sells 4,487 Shares

On September 22, 2023, Joseph Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, sold 4,487 shares of McDonald's Corp (

MCD, Financial). This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 17,948 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Joseph Erlinger has been with McDonald's Corp for several years, serving in various leadership roles before his current position as President of McDonald's USA. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

McDonald's Corp is a leading global foodservice retailer with over 36,000 locations in more than 100 countries. The company operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants, which serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and beverages sold at various price points.

The insider's recent sell-off could be interpreted in several ways. It might indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, or it could simply be a personal financial decision. To gain a clearer understanding, it's essential to analyze the insider's trading activities in relation to the company's stock price.

1705376690118590464.png

The insider transaction history for McDonald's Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period. This could suggest that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, McDonald's Corp shares were trading at $271.26 each, giving the company a market cap of $198.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 25.04, higher than both the industry median of 23.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock might be overpriced.

1705376707113910272.png

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, McDonald's Corp is fairly valued. With a price of $271.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $285.17, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off might raise some eyebrows, the company's valuation metrics suggest that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
