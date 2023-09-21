Insider Sell: President William Jordan Sells 150,000 Shares of Designer Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 21, 2023, President William Jordan of Designer Brands Inc (

DBI, Financial) sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 150,000 shares and purchased none.

Designer Brands Inc is a major player in the retail industry, specializing in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessories. The company operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment includes DSW stores and dsw.com, offering a wide assortment of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories. The Canada Retail segment includes The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW stores and related e-commerce, offering a wide assortment of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories. The Brand Portfolio segment includes design, production, sourcing, and marketing of footwear for the company's proprietary and licensed brands.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the financial community, as it comes amidst a period of relative stability for the company's stock. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 12 insider sells for Designer Brands Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:

1705401660358000640.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Designer Brands Inc were trading for $12.26 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $735.376 million. This is significantly lower than the industry median, as the company's price-earnings ratio of 6.20 is lower than the industry median of 18.13 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Designer Brands Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a price of $12.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $15.66, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. This suggests that there may be potential for growth in the company's stock, despite the insider's recent sell.

1705401680499048448.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 150,000 shares of Designer Brands Inc may raise some questions, the company's strong fundamentals and potential for growth suggest that this may be a strategic move rather than a cause for concern. As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consider the broader market trends before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.