On September 21, 2023, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc ( SPWH, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The firm sold 27,733 shares at a price of $3.67 per share, resulting in a -0.02% impact on its portfolio. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 3,715,808 shares in SPWH, representing 2.72% of its portfolio and 9.94% of SPWH's total shares.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a distinguished investment firm based in Jackson, Wyoming. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. As of the transaction date, the firm's equity stood at $501 million, spread across 66 stocks. Its top holdings include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc( HCCI, Financial), Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc( BBW, Financial), North American Construction Group Ltd( NOA, Financial), Tidewater Inc( TDW, Financial), and Arlo Technologies Inc( ARLO, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Overview of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, a US-based company, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The company offers a one-stop shopping experience, providing customers with quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear. As of the transaction date, the company's market capitalization stood at $131.971 million, with a stock price of $3.53. The company's PE Percentage is 32.09, indicating a positive earnings record. However, the company's GF Valuation suggests it may be a possible value trap, urging investors to think twice before investing.

Analysis of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc's Financials

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc has a GF Score of 78/100, suggesting a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is rated 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank stand at 8/10 and 9/10 respectively. Despite these promising ranks, the company's GF Value Rank is a modest 4/10, and its Momentum Rank is a low 2/10, indicating potential challenges in the future.

Other Gurus' Investment in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc

Other notable gurus who hold shares in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). However, the largest guru stakeholder in the company is GAMCO Investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction involving Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc presents an interesting case for value investors. While the company's financials suggest potential for growth, its GF Valuation warns of possible risks. As such, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions. As always, GuruFocus remains committed to providing accurate and timely information to assist in your investment journey.