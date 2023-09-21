STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

On September 21, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc ( SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $37.2 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in SFBC to 377,331 shares. This transaction represents a 0.05% change in the firm's portfolio and increases its stake in SFBC to 14.68%.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages a portfolio of 53 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's investment philosophy is not publicly disclosed.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc Overview

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc ( SFBC, Financial), a USA-based company, operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank. The bank provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. With a market capitalization of $95.814 million, SFBC's stock is currently priced at $37.2699. The company's PE percentage stands at 9.22, indicating a modest undervaluation according to the GF Value Rank of 7/10. The GF Score of 79/100 suggests a likely average performance in the future.

Performance and Potential of SFBC Stock

Since its IPO in 2012, SFBC has seen a price change of 269.01%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio is -5.09%. The stock's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. The Profitability Rank and Financial Strength are 6/10 and 4/10 respectively. The Piotroski F-Score of 6 suggests a stable financial situation.

Comparison to Industry Standards

When compared to industry standards, SFBC's ROE and ROA stand at 10.87 and 1.07 respectively. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not available. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 8.30% and an earning growth of 9.20%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of SFBC shares could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio given SFBC's strong growth potential and modest undervaluation. However, investors should also consider the company's average profitability and financial strength ranks. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.