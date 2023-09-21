On September 21, 2023, Anurag Saha, Chief Accounting Officer of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc ( CRWD, Financial), sold 926 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Anurag Saha is a key figure at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, serving as the Chief Accounting Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's financial reporting, internal controls, and compliance with regulations. His insider trades, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology firm that provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and cyber attack response services. The company's security platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and graph databases to stop breaches and prevent cyber threats.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,751 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 926 shares is part of this broader trend of selling by the insider.

The insider transaction history for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys and 24 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking profits or have concerns about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading for $167.98 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $38.82 billion.

With a price of $167.98 and a GuruFocus Value of $364.28, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sale, the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc may still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should also consider the broader trend of insider selling at the company.

As always, insider trades are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.