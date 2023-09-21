Insider Sell: Sr. Vice President Domingo Hurtado Sells 120 Shares of AutoZone Inc

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 21, 2023, Domingo Hurtado, Senior Vice President of AutoZone Inc (

AZO, Financial), sold 120 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at AutoZone Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Who is Domingo Hurtado?

Domingo Hurtado is the Senior Vice President of AutoZone Inc, a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. With his extensive experience in the automotive industry, Hurtado plays a crucial role in the company's strategic planning and operations.

About AutoZone Inc

AutoZone Inc is a Fortune 500 company based in Memphis, Tennessee. The company operates through a network of stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Brazil. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 210 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction of selling 120 shares is a continuation of this trend. The insider's selling activities can sometimes be an indicator of the company's future performance. However, it's essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and other insider trading activities.

The insider transaction history for AutoZone Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend towards insider selling, which could be a signal for investors to be cautious.

insider-number%3F%26symbol%3DAZO?width=560&height=350&t=1695484802

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of AutoZone Inc were trading for $2,548.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $45.9 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 19.37, which is higher than the industry median of 16.78 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $2,548.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $2,532.44, AutoZone Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DAZO?width=560&height=450&t=1695484807

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of AutoZone Inc shares may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. The company's stock is currently fairly valued, and the overall trend of insider selling could be a signal for investors to be cautious. However, it's always essential to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.