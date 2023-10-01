Alamos Gold (AGI): An In-Depth Look at Its Modest Undervaluation

Exploring the financial strength, profitability, and growth of Alamos Gold Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Alamos Gold Inc (

AGI, Financial) experienced a 4% loss in daily stock value, a 2.87% gain over the last three months, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.41. These metrics prompt the question: is AGI's stock modestly undervalued? This article will delve into the company's valuation analysis, providing insights into its financial health, profitability, and growth.

Company Introduction

Alamos Gold Inc is a prominent player in the gold and precious metals industry, with operations primarily in Canada and Mexico. The company operates three mines in North America: the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico. The Young Davidson mines generate the majority of the company's revenue. At a stock price of $11.99, Alamos Gold's value is compared to its GF Value of $10.17, indicating a modest undervaluation.

income-breakdown?&symbol=AGI?width=560&height=450&t=1695508227

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of a stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's overvalued, and its future return may be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, it's undervalued, and its future return is likely to be higher.

According to the GF Value, Alamos Gold (

AGI, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth rate.

gf-value?&symbol=AGI?width=560&height=450&t=1695508223

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Alamos Gold has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000, which ranks better than 99.96% of 2638 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Alamos Gold is 10 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

stock-financials?&symbol=AGI&type=total_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1695508232

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term offers less risk for investors. Alamos Gold has been profitable in 5 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $958 million and an EPS of $0.41. Its operating margin is 26.64%, ranking better than 87.02% of 863 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Alamos Gold is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Alamos Gold's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 60.73% of 606 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Alamos Gold's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1%, which ranks worse than 62.66% of 1856 companies in the Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Over the past 12 months, Alamos Gold's ROIC was 4.99, while its WACC came in at 5.93.

stock-financials?&symbol=AGI&type=roic?width=560&height=450&t=1695508237

Conclusion

Overall, Alamos Gold (

AGI, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 62.66% of 1856 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Alamos Gold stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.