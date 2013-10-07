In the world of investing, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) stands out as an eminent figure, marked by his shrewd investment strategies and a keen eye for undervalued companies. Known for his activist investing, Icahn often takes substantial positions in companies he believes to be undervalued and then pushes for change. As he famously said, "In life and business, there are two cardinal sins: The first is to act precipitously without thought, and the second is not to act at all."

Exploring Icahn's undervalued picks

In this discussion, I will take inspiration from Icahn’s wisdom and insight, exploring two undervalued picks from his portfolio: SandRidge Energy Inc. ( SD, Financial) and CVR Energy Inc. ( CVI, Financial). Leveraging the robust functionality of GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener, I will comprehensively analyze these stocks, examining various financial metrics and qualitative aspects.

The principal reason driving my attention toward these particular picks is their attractive price-earnings ratios, a key indicator of undervaluation. As Icahn himself once remarked, "The most important thing in investing is to know what you are investing in." We aim to offer an in-depth understanding of these stocks, presenting a clear, informed perspective on their potential as investment opportunities.

SandRidge Energy

Despite a dip year to date, SandRidge Energy Inc. ( SD, Financial) emerges as a beacon of robust financial health in the volatile oil and gas industry. It proudly stands with no debt, a remarkable feat that positions it favorably above 99% of a substantial pool of 1,033 companies in the same sector. This debt-free scenario has been a magnet for stalwart investors, notably securing a spot in Icahn's equity portfolio.

With a substantial investment of approximately 4.8 million shares valued at $73.5 million, SandRidge Energy enjoys a 0.47% weighting in Icahn's portfolio. In the stormy seas of the energy sector, where weak demand is pressing down fuel prices, the company resiliently forges ahead with a solid financial framework and strategic planning.

Growth trajectory and investment appeal

Notably, in the first quarter of 2023, SandRidge generated $30 million in free cash flow, reaffirming its commanding presence and unswerving growth trajectory. The margins narrate a similar tale of financial stamina, with a gross margin of 63%, an operating margin soaring at 58% and a return on equity at a commendable 46%. These figures outrank a substantial majority of its competitors, with its price-earnings ratio of 2.84 further amplifying its investment appeal.

SandRidge Energy's recent accretive acquisition underscores its committed pursuit of enhanced capital allocation, bolstering its position as a resilient and strategic player in the oil and gas domain.

Even as it maneuvers through the industry’s intricate labyrinth, SandRidge Energy stands tall, exuding financial fortitude, strategic acumen and a clear, unwavering vision for sustained growth and excellence.

CVR Energy

In a year marked by significant economic turmoil, CVR Energy ( CVI, Financial) stands out with a commendable year-to-date return of 15%. Despite the prevailing economic uncertainties and concerns about potential dividend cuts on the horizon, the company's robust financials and optimistic business outlook paint a bright picture for the future.

The company’s steadfast performance, notably an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, though ranked lower than most of its peers in the industry, show resilience. This resilience is further underlined by the company's three-year revenue growth rate per share, recorded at a solid 20%, outperforming nearly 70% of companies in the oil and gas industry.

Moreover, CVR Energy boasts a staggering 81% ROE, outclassing 94% of competitors. This impressive figure indicates the company’s adeptness at generating profits from shareholders’ equity. Nonetheless, it is crucial to highlight the challenges. CVR Energy's gross margin and operating margin percentages, standing at 11% and 9% respectively, lag behind a significant portion of industry counterparts.

Strategic decisions and market standing

Despite these figures, CVR Energy continues to navigate through the industry’s tumultuous waters with strategic decisions, such as the choice not to pursue a nitrogen fertilizer spinoff, and a focus on refineries, fertilizers and renewables. In the complex and dynamic world of energy, CVR Energy stands out as a robust contender, backed by the influence and acumen of Icahn. This esteemed association markedly bolsters the company's standing in the global market.

In conclusion, CVR Energy emerges as a beacon of stability and innovation in the energy sector. Its steadfast focus on operational excellence, employee welfare and strategic diversification, reinforced by the backing of Icahn, underscores its potential for continued success and advancement in the evolving global market.