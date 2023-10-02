Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): A Closer Look at Its Fair Market Value

Is the company's stock modestly overvalued? Let's delve into the financial analysis and find out.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (

ODFL, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 1.47% and an impressive 3-month return of 24.73%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 11.51. But the question remains: is the stock modestly overvalued? In this article, we will conduct a valuation analysis to answer this question. So, let's dive in.

Company Overview

Old Dominion Freight Line is the second-largest less than truckload carrier in the United States. The company operates more than 250 service centers and has over 11,000 tractors. Known for its disciplined and efficient service, Old Dominion Freight Line's profitability and capital returns outperform its peers. The company's strategic initiatives focus on increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry-leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.

With a current stock price of $406.54 per share, Old Dominion Freight Line has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion. However, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued when compared to our estimate of its fair value, the GF Value.

1706315832218353664.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is our proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on our analysis, Old Dominion Freight Line's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1706315811964059648.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength minimizes the risk of permanent capital loss. Old Dominion Freight Line has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.69, better than 59.68% of 940 companies in the Transportation industry. Our overall financial strength rank for Old Dominion Freight Line is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1706315857501618176.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Old Dominion Freight Line has been profitable for the past ten years, with a revenue of $6 billion and an EPS of $11.51 over the past twelve months. The company's operating margin is 28.58%, ranking better than 87.29% of 952 companies in the Transportation industry. Overall, we rank Old Dominion Freight Line's profitability at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. Old Dominion Freight Line's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 17.6%, ranking better than 76.88% of 917 companies in the Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 28%, ranking better than 73.72% of 822 companies in the Transportation industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Old Dominion Freight Line's ROIC was 29.54, while its WACC came in at 11.79.

1706315876543758336.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Dominion Freight Line's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company has a strong financial condition, strong profitability, and its growth ranks better than 73.72% of 822 companies in the Transportation industry. To learn more about Old Dominion Freight Line stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.