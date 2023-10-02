Unveiling PG&E (PCG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Is PG&E (PCG) significantly overvalued? Our in-depth analysis reveals the truth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PG&E Corp (

PCG, Financial) recently reported a daily loss of -1.46% and a 3-month gain of 0.38%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.91, the question arises - is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG) to answer that question. Let's delve into the details.

Company Introduction

PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric, operates in Central and Northern California. Serving 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties, PG&E has a rich history and significant presence in the utilities industry. With a stock price of $16.89 and a GF Value of $12.43, it's crucial to assess whether the stock is fairly priced.

1706316813614186496.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from an exclusive methodology. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

PG&E (

PCG, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. With a current price of $16.89 per share and a market cap of $42.20 billion, PG&E stock seems to be trading above its fair value. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its future business growth.

1706316795079557120.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing PG&E's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. PG&E has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which ranks lower than 95.26% of 485 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This indicates that the financial strength of PG&E is poor.

1706316835332292608.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term usually indicates a lower risk for investors. PG&E has been profitable 6 times over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 9.35%, which ranks lower than 56.72% of 506 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This indicates fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in a company's valuation. PG&E's average annual revenue growth is -32.1%, which ranks lower than 98.56% of 486 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks lower than 0% of 459 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can determine its profitability. PG&E's ROIC is 7.59, and its WACC is 6.37, implying the company is creating value for shareholders.

1706316853590097920.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, PG&E (

PCG, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks lower than 0% of 459 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about PG&E stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.