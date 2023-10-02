Unveiling POSCO Holdings (PKX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth exploration of POSCO Holdings (PKX)'s market value and its financial performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

POSCO Holdings Inc (

PKX, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 5.05%, but over the last three months, it saw a gain of 36.69%. Despite a solid Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.12, the question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of POSCO Holdings (PKX) to answer this question. We invite you to delve into the following analysis to understand the intrinsic value of POSCO Holdings (PKX).

Introduction to POSCO Holdings (PKX, Financial)

POSCO Holdings Inc operates as a holding company through its subsidiaries. The company's operations are divided into four segments: Steel, Green Infrastructure Business, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The Steel segment involves the production and sale of steel products. The Green Infrastructure Business segment includes infrastructure provision and related services. The Green Materials and Energy segment focuses on the manufacturing and sale of energy-related and other industrial materials. The Others segment comprises various other operations.

POSCO Holdings' current stock price is $101.1, significantly higher than its estimated fair value (GF Value) of $62.84. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be overvalued. The income breakdown of POSCO Holdings is as follows:

1706319235103326208.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a snapshot of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, POSCO Holdings (

PKX, Financial) is significantly overvalued. The stock's current price of $101.1 per share and the market cap of $30.70 billion strongly suggest this overvaluation. As a result, the long-term return of POSCO Holdings' stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1706319214781923328.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of POSCO Holdings

It's crucial to assess the financial strength of a company before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. POSCO Holdings boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.69, superior to 62.86% of 587 companies in the Steel industry. Its overall financial strength is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial stability.

This is the debt and cash of POSCO Holdings over the past years: 1706319254481010688.png

Profitability and Growth of POSCO Holdings

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. POSCO Holdings has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $60.60 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.12. Its operating margin is 3.29%, ranking worse than 55.22% of 603 companies in the Steel industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of POSCO Holdings at 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most crucial factors in a company's valuation. According to GuruFocus research, long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of POSCO Holdings is 10%, ranking worse than 54.02% of 585 companies in the Steel industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 4.9%, ranking worse than 69.23% of 507 companies in the Steel industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, POSCO Holdings's ROIC was 4.24, while its WACC came in at 8.42.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of POSCO Holdings is shown below: 1706319272801730560.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of POSCO Holdings (

PKX, Financial) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 69.23% of 507 companies in the Steel industry. To learn more about POSCO Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.