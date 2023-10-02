Semtech Corp ( SMTC, Financial), a company dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms, and wireless semiconductors, has been a subject of interest for many investors. The company operates in four key segments: Signal Integrity, Advanced Protection and Sensing, IoT System, and IoT Connected Services, with the majority of its revenue stemming from the Advanced Protection and Sensing Products segment. Most of Semtech Corp's revenue is generated from the Asia Pacific region.

As of the latest data, Semtech Corp ( SMTC, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 64.17 million. Institutional ownership constitutes 78.28% of the total shares, standing at 50.07 million shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 3.25 million shares, accounting for 5.08% of the total share count.

Recent Performance and Market Capitalization

Semtech Corp ( SMTC, Financial) experienced an approximate decline of 8.81% in its stock value over the past week. However, as of Sep 25, 2023, the stock rose by 0.27%, which is consistent with its three-month return of 9.58%. The company's market cap has also seen fluctuations, rising to $1.87 billion in the most recent quarter from $1.25 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The history of Semtech Corp's institutional ownership reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, the institutional ownership level is 78.28%, up from 73.05% as of May 31, 2023.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Semtech Corp's stock are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 1.96%, 0.72%, and 0.22% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings Analysis: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Semtech Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 11.3% per year. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Semtech Corp is 15% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 26.9% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Semtech Corp's insider ownership is approximately 5.08% as of August 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 4.98% from a year ago.

During the past three months, Semtech Corp had 1 insider buy transaction: Walsh Paul V Jr, Director bought 20,000 shares on September 18, 2023.

Final Thoughts

In the dynamic realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is crucial. Semtech Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions. Investors can further screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using this link.