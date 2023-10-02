MarketAxess Holdings Inc ( MKTX, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $210.9, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 2.35%, marked against a three-month change of -19.48%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that MarketAxess Holdings Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and decent ranks in GF value and momentum, GuruFocus assigned MarketAxess Holdings Inc the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Overview of MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess Holdings Inc is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Financial Strength Analysis

According to the Financial Strength rating, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure.

The Interest Coverage ratio for MarketAxess Holdings Inc stands impressively at 871.49, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5.

With an Altman Z-Score of 13.46, MarketAxess Holdings Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability.

With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.11, MarketAxess Holdings Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Analysis

The Profitability Rank shows MarketAxess Holdings Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit.

The Piotroski F-Score confirms MarketAxess Holdings Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Analysis

Ranked highly in Growth, MarketAxess Holdings Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business.

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 12.3%, which outperforms better than 60.35% of 681 companies in the Capital Markets industry

Moreover, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 12.2, and the rate over the past five years is 15.2. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. MarketAxess Holdings Inc ( MKTX, Financial) is indeed a promising investment opportunity that value investors should consider.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen