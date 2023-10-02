Unveiling Ownership and Earnings Patterns: An In-Depth Look at Newpark Resources Inc

Exploring the institutional and insider ownership dynamics of Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

As a diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products and services across multiple industries, Newpark Resources Inc (

NR, Financial) has been a focal point for investors. With a market cap of $579.82 million and sales reaching $828.3 million, the company's performance has been closely watched. However, beyond these numbers, understanding the company's ownership dynamics can provide valuable insights into its future prospects.

As of the latest data, Newpark Resources Inc has an outstanding share count of 86.81 million. Institutional ownership constitutes 50.84% of the total shares, while insiders hold 10.42%. In light of the company's recent stock value decline of about 9.15% over the past week, these ownership trends warrant closer scrutiny.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Newpark Resources Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, the institutional ownership level is 50.84%, up from 49.12% as of May 31, 2023, but down from 61.19% a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning Newpark Resources Inc's stock are

HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio). Recent institutional trading activity paints a vivid picture of the market sentiment, offering valuable insights into the company's future trajectory.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Newpark Resources Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -21.5% per year, which is worse than 86.49% of 829 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Newpark Resources Inc is 0% per year, indicating a potential upward trend.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Newpark Resources Inc's insider ownership is approximately 10.42% as of August 31, 2023, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, Newpark Resources Inc had 2 insider buy transactions, further reinforcing the positive outlook for the company.

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Newpark Resources Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

For more insights, screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

